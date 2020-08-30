Canarie Justine Gray was born July 25, 1927 to Milton Mosley and Mamie French. Two brothers (George and William Mosley), two sisters (Blanch and Loretta), and two sons (Bernadotte and Karzan) preceded her in death. She was married to Moses Gray for 51 years, who also preceded her in death.
Canarie received her diploma from Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Prince Hall Affiliated, Mohamet Temple & Rebecca Chapter 39.
She enjoyed family and traveling. She is still here in the hearts and minds of her loved ones. She is in Gary, Indiana telling her youngest daughter what her dog and daughters' cat did. She is in Merrillville, Indiana telling her grown granddaughter how to cook (because she still has hope). She is also in Missoula asking her oldest daughter when is the pandemic ending so she can have her flight ticket ready.
She was always ready to go. She would cross many states and go help out another family member. She would also cross many states to enjoy a new view and a sip of one of her favorite beverages i.e. Bahama Mama or Yellow Bird. Hmm … Yellow Bird for Canarie. On August 16,2020 in Missoula, Montana while at home, Canaie went home. She leaves to cherish her faithful companion Simba (her dog), 3 daughters (Herbertine Brooks of Missoula, MT, LaFayetta Jones of Gary, IN and Alberta Myer in Milwaukee, MN(whom she took in and cared for since birth)), 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 16 great great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, August 31, 2020 from 12pm-8pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. Graveside service Tuesday, September 1, 2020 11:30am at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Mask and social distancing are required. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com