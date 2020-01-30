|
Cantrell Longmire, age 60, formerly of Gary, Indiana went to his eternal home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Cantrell was born December 10, 1959 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late, Mr. Johnny and Mrs. Evelina Longmire.Cantrell is survived by his fiancée; Linda Johnson, daughter; Ciara, sister; Sharon Gillespie, stepdaughter; Sonya and stepsons; Bernard and Russell Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation services Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00a.m. -2:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020