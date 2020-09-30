1/1
Carey L. Hunter
Carey L. Hunter "Lewis/ Lew" Age 53, of Gary In., passed away Saturday September 12th, 2020. If you knew you know he was friendly and showed love to everyone.Lewis was preceded in death by his grandparents JIm and Essie Q. Bray and Susanna Harrington, Great nieces, Shamiah and Lailah and Nephew Anthony, 5 Aunts, 2 uncles, 2 cousins.He leaves to cherish his memories, parents, Maggie and Carey Hunter of Gary In., 4 sisters, Joyce Hunter, Joann Hunter, Linda Hunter and Angela Hunter all of Gary In. His special nieces, Latoyia Young, LaJawnshay Plair, Angelique Hunter, Donnella Hunter, Janice Hunter, Jimeeka Hunter all of Gary In. Special nephews, Antonio Young and Jimmie Hunter of Rochester Mn., Donte Hunter, Antoine Billingsley, John Plair, Ronald Hunter, Jiheem Lewis all of Gary In. Visitation w Thursday, September 12th, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. With funeral services at 11:00 am, all services will be held at Powell - Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 W. 15th. Ave. Prophet Ronald Flowers Officiating. Internment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
