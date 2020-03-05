|
|
Carl Edward Wesley age 58 of Gary, IN claimed God's promise of eternal life on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He attended Roosevelt High School and served as a longtime firefighter for the Gary Fire Department.He was preceded in death by parents Jesse Lee and Huey Olivia (Cobbins) Wesley, and brothers Jesse Lee Wesley, Jr. and Deniseo C. Wesley.Carl leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Janneice Willis, a sister, Dianne Brewer, sister-in-law Linda Wesley, an aunt Ethel Morgan, two nephews Charles and Matthew Brewer, three nieces Geneva Wesley, Phoebe Wesley-Speedy and Chlorelia Wesley, first cousins Christopher Lloyd, John Lloyd, Dr Willie Morgan, Dr. Theodore Morgan, Laveeda Battle, Marchelle Goens and Barbara Regan, George Regan, Irvin Regan, Ronald Regan and Beverly Jenkins and a host of relatives and friends. Wake Friday March 6,2020 1:00 p.m-7:00 p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary, IN. Funeral Saturday March 7,2020 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church 201 W. Ridge Road Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020