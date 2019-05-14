Home

Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
For more information about
Carl Waters
Carl F. Waters Sr.

Carl F. Waters Sr. Obituary
Carl F. Waters Sr., age 87 a longtime Merrillville resident passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1931 in Gary, Indiana to the late Herman and Mary Waters. Carl served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict. He retired from U.S. Steel where he worked as a Chemical Technician. Carl was a member of the Lakes of the Four Seasons United Methodist Church and was also in the Chancel Choir. He was an avid bowler, bowling and serving as Secretary in several leagues in the area. Carl was an avid Cubs fanHe is survived by four children, Chris (late Paul) Foltz of Indianapolis, IN; Carl (Leslie) Waters, Jr. of Houston, TX; James (Vicki) Waters of Houston, TX; Carla (Tom) Spencer of Valparaiso, IN; six grandchildren, Holly Foltz, Sr. Heather Foltz, O.S.B., Hilary (Ben) Freeman, Lauren (Brian) Jackson, Eric Waters, Andrea (Michael) Shaw, four great-grandchildren, Addison and Paul Freeman, Wesley Jackson, and Jameson Shaw, one sister-in-law, Mary Waters of Crown Point, IN; and several nieces and nephews, and special caregiver, Cindy Bruckner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nelena "Loy" Waters, brother, Arthur Waters, sister, Rosemary Stanley, and granddaughter, Ashley Spencer.In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Carl's honor may be made to the VNA Hospice of Porter County or the Lakes of the Four Seasons United Methodist Church Chancel Choir. Funeral services are Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Rev Lester Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation is Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 14, 2019
