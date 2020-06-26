Carleatha Stemley
Age 67, of Gary, IN passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Southlake Methodist Hospital. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her family via Zoom. Carleatha was the cornerstone of her family. she was the second oldest of 4 siblings; mother of 5 children and 4 step children. Visitation and Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 West 5th Gary, IN. Visitation will begin at 9:30am and will be immediately followed by the funeral service at 11:00am.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
