Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Carlene A. (Sewood) Harrison


1940 - 2020
Carlene A. (Sewood) Harrison Obituary
Carlene was the third of four children born to the late Jerry and Marie Sewood on August 7, 1940 in Sikeston, MO. In 1942 the family relocated to Gary, IN.

Carlene attended Frobel High School Class of 1959. She was first employed by her brother at the Hitching Post downtown Gary, IN also managed two local Liquor stores in Midtown and Brunswick area in Gary, IN. However, her full-time job was being a loving, caring mother and devoted wife. Carlene enjoyed traveling, bingo, and lived each day of her life to the fullest.

On April 17th 2020 surrounded by her family, Carlene leaving behind many broken hearts. Preceding her in death husband of 30yrs. Willie B Harrison, sister Geraldine Porter, brothers Jerry Jr and Donald Sr Sewood. She leaves to cherish her memories, five loving devoted daughters: Venita Madison, Sylvia Fields, Debra Thomas, Carla Harrison-Williams and Kassandra (Ricardo Jr.) Chavez, grand children: Phillips (Tammy) Hays, Isaac J. Walker Jr, Ikeya (Herman) Ezell, Ebony Fields, Danielle Fields, Ricardo Chavez III, Kristopher Chavez, Kenneth Brockman. 20 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild. Nieces: Sandra Fegans, Alzie Fegans, Rhonda Barr and Melissa Porter, Nephews: Donald Sewood Jr. and Ivan Sewood, Sister In-Laws: Otis Sewood and Virginia McCoy-Sewood, Special Friend Walter Teal.

All services will be held at Smith Bizzell & Warner, Gary, IN

Visitation Friday April 24, 2020 from 12:00PM – 8:00PM Funeral Services Saturday April 25, 2020 at 11:00AM with viewing at 10:00AM

Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith, IN.

Due to the current world situation, a special memorial service has been planned for August 7, 2020.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020
