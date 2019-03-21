|
Carlton Nelson was born October 3, 1951 in Idabel, Oklahoma. He departed this life on March 9, 2019. He is the eldest of three children of the late Mrs. Pauline Dowdell. Carlton attended Roosevelt High School and later served in both the Job Corp and the United States Army. Soon after completing his tour of duty in Nuremburg, Germany, Carlton met and married his wife, Dorothy (Dot) of Opelika, Alabama. He worked as a welder, assemblyman, construction worker, and then retired as a custodian from Merrillville Community School Corporation. He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Prince Montgomery; brother, Clinton (Shanetha) Dowdell (Montgomery, AL); sister, Viveca (Zack) Carter (Indianapolis, IN); nieces, Taylor Dowdell (Montgomery, AL); Racheal & Jessica Carter (Chicago, IL); nephews, David & C.J. Dowdell (Montgomery, AL); Allen (Anika) Barber (Houston, TX), Samuel (Monica) Carter (Alexandria, VA); cousin, Reginald Nelson & loyal friend, Michael Horton (Gary, IN); and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday March 22, 2019 from 10am-2pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019