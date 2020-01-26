|
Age 97, of Carefree and Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away on January 18, 2020. Preceded in death by first husband Samuel Parker (died in WWII); second husband Harvey; brothers Peter and Joseph Lepanto; son James Williams; daughter-in-law Sandy Parker; and son-in-law Richard Love. Survived by siblings Kay Schinelli; daughter Carole Love; sons Sam Parker, Allan (Cynthia Long) Williams, and Tom (Dale) Williams; daughter-in-law Diane Williams; grandchildren Jill Sutton, Jeff Schwarze, Greg Schwarze, Chris Williams, Ryan Williams, Jessica Williams, and Brian Williams; and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
Lee was born in New York City on Nov. 15, 1922, to Sicilian immigrants Mario and Consetta Lepanto, and was one of four children. She grew up in NYC before moving to Wisconsin, and then to northwestern Indiana where she and Harvey raised their family. She worked for many years in Crown Point at the Lake County Courthouse and later in the personnel office at St. Anthony's Hospital. Her first priority was always her family and their well-being. She was a voracious reader, checking out several books weekly from the Crown Point library. She was a firm believer in higher education and proud that all five of her children graduated from college or nursing school and had successful careers.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the dedicated volunteers and staff of the Foothills CaringCorps, Cypress HomeCare, Hospice of the Valley, and to the wonderful and caring staff at the Lone Mountain Memory Care community in Scottsdale. We also want to give special thanks to her physician Dr. William Marsh and to Sharon Hoover, Lee's closest friend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Foothills CaringCorps (foothillscaringcorps.com) or Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org). Private services were held.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020