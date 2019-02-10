|
|
64, passed away December 9, 2018 after a long illness. She resided in Hanna. She is survived by two sons: David (Knox) and Erich (Hanna), three great-grandchildren, and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Surviving siblings include Aaron "Steve" Feinstein (Hawai'i), Diane "Sue" Zielinski (Westville), John (Crown Point), Anna (California), Mary (New Mexico), and sister-in-law Michele Feinstein (Chesterton). She was preceded in death by her father, Robert W. Pearman, mother Beatrice Skievaski Pearman, and brothers David Feinstein and Joseph Pearman. Interment pending. Memorial contributions may be sent to Gabriel Home, 372 Franciscan Dr., Valparaiso, IN 46385.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019