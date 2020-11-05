1/1
Carmen Milagro Quinn
Carmen Milagro Quinn (Morales), 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was welcomed home by the Lord's loving arms on October 25, 2020. Carmen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband Richard Quinn of Columbus, OH; son Tom Quinn of Crown Point, IN; daughter Chrissy (Chris) Peplinski and grandson Cooper Peplinski of Columbus, OH; sister Eva (Wolf) Maldoff of Chattanooga, TN; and brothers Pete, David, Raymond and Eddie, all residents of Florida. Carmen was preceded in death by her father Pedro Morales, mother Carmen Gomez (Morales) and her grandbaby Christopher Michael Peplinski II. Due to Covid, there will be no memorial service. The full obituary and opportunity to express condolences to the family can be found at www.hillfuneral.com.


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
