Carmen Yvette Johnson
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born November 22, 1966 passed away May 1, 2020. She was a 1984 graduate of Roosevelt High School, Gary, IN. Carmen was preceded in death by her mother Retta Ann Johnson; father, Bobby Lee Fisher; daughter, Chantese Wallace; maternal grandparents, Pauline and Fletcher Johnson; paternal grandparents Mittie and Boley Fisher; aunt, Paulette Evans and uncles, Fletcher Johnson, Jr. and Allen Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Carmenlita Wallace of Decatur, Georgia; son, Philip C. Johnson of Lawrenceville, Georgial; grandson, Steven Lemon, Jr. of Dubuque, Iowa; sister, Paula Grant of Gary, Indiana; brothers, Bobby Lee Johnson of Oakland, California; Raymond Radford of Gary, Indiana; loving aunts, Lavonia Fisher-Brown of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Alzonia Fisher-Dixon of Chicago, Illinois; uncles, Lloyd (Shirley) Fisher of Gary, Indiana, Clifton (Elizabeth) Fisher of Chicago, Illinois; the love of her life for 17 years Bernardo Johnson of Gary, Indiana and a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 9, 2020
I miss your calls already cousin. I will always remember the good times we shared. You're forever in my heart. Love you ALWAYS❤
Shaun
Family
May 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Deanna Strong
Family
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jerry Macon
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
MS Johnson is a very nice lady and neighbor
Scott lindsey
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved