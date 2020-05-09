Born November 22, 1966 passed away May 1, 2020. She was a 1984 graduate of Roosevelt High School, Gary, IN. Carmen was preceded in death by her mother Retta Ann Johnson; father, Bobby Lee Fisher; daughter, Chantese Wallace; maternal grandparents, Pauline and Fletcher Johnson; paternal grandparents Mittie and Boley Fisher; aunt, Paulette Evans and uncles, Fletcher Johnson, Jr. and Allen Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Carmenlita Wallace of Decatur, Georgia; son, Philip C. Johnson of Lawrenceville, Georgial; grandson, Steven Lemon, Jr. of Dubuque, Iowa; sister, Paula Grant of Gary, Indiana; brothers, Bobby Lee Johnson of Oakland, California; Raymond Radford of Gary, Indiana; loving aunts, Lavonia Fisher-Brown of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Alzonia Fisher-Dixon of Chicago, Illinois; uncles, Lloyd (Shirley) Fisher of Gary, Indiana, Clifton (Elizabeth) Fisher of Chicago, Illinois; the love of her life for 17 years Bernardo Johnson of Gary, Indiana and a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home





