Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
For more information about
Carol Richards
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Richards


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Ann Richards Obituary
Carol A. Richards (nee Dravet), age 53, of Indianapolis, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1966 in Gary, Indiana to Paul and Sharon Dravet. Carol was a 1988 graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington, where she received her Bachelor's degree in Economics. She was a partner at Wagner & Richards CPA in Greenwood, Indiana. Carol formerly served on the Board of Directors for the Pink Ribbon Connection in Indianapolis. On July 3, 1997 she married Robert Richards, who survives. Also surviving are her parents, Paul and Sharon Dravet; brother, Scott (Kellie) Dravet; sisters, Karen (John) Hansen, Susan (Paul) Milligan, Lorie (Joe) Reed; loving nephews and niece, Kyler, Megan, Daniel, Joey, Riley, Jesse, Simon, Luke and Louie. Memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to the Pink Ribbon Connection, 1139 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203. Visitation for Carol will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Calvary Cemetery. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -