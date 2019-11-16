|
Carol A. Richards (nee Dravet), age 53, of Indianapolis, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1966 in Gary, Indiana to Paul and Sharon Dravet. Carol was a 1988 graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington, where she received her Bachelor's degree in Economics. She was a partner at Wagner & Richards CPA in Greenwood, Indiana. Carol formerly served on the Board of Directors for the Pink Ribbon Connection in Indianapolis. On July 3, 1997 she married Robert Richards, who survives. Also surviving are her parents, Paul and Sharon Dravet; brother, Scott (Kellie) Dravet; sisters, Karen (John) Hansen, Susan (Paul) Milligan, Lorie (Joe) Reed; loving nephews and niece, Kyler, Megan, Daniel, Joey, Riley, Jesse, Simon, Luke and Louie. Memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to the Pink Ribbon Connection, 1139 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203. Visitation for Carol will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Calvary Cemetery. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019