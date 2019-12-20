Home

Jackson Funeral Service
200 3Rd St Sw
Demotte, IN 46310
(219) 987-5300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Service
200 3Rd St Sw
Demotte, IN 46310
Carol Joyce (Chase) Johnston, age 82, of DeMotte, Indiana passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at home. Carol was born on September 11, 1937 in Gary, IN. She is the daughter of Peter and Martha (Dolasinski) Saynak, both deceased.

Carol graduated from Tolleston High School, Class of 1955. She retired from US Steel where she was a secretary. Carol married Herbert H. Johnston on May 2, 1992 in DeMotte. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2015. Carol was a member at St. Cecilia Church in DeMotte and involved in several social clubs.

Carol is survived by her children: Mark (Terri) Chase; Jill (Robert) Kunas; step-children: Russell (Cheri) Johnston; Scott (Latisha) Johnston; Douglas (Cyndi) Johnston; step-daughter-in-law: Madeline Johnston; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and sister: Sharon (Gary) Clements.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, and step-son, Bradley Johnston.

Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church of DeMotte with Rev. Father Dennis Faker officiating. Interment will follow at the Cemetery of the Resurrection.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society or Parkinson Foundation. To share a memory with the Johnston family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019
