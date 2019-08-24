Home

PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Portage
2700 Willowcreek Road
Portage, IN 46368
1-219-763-9800
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Portage
2700 Willowcreek Road
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Portage
2700 Willowcreek Road
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Carol Magdalene Majka-Woolsey 62 of Portage passed away on August 21, 2019. Born on March 17, 1957 in Gary, Indiana to the late Joseph (Jinnie Grishka) Majka. Carol was a graduate of Assumption BVM High School, and was a CNA home health aide and worked with the handicapped. Carol loved animals, going to yard sales, helping at food pantries, watching movies, playing bingo, calling her kids to talk with them and spending time with her grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and brothers; Joseph, Walter "Butch" Majka. Survived by loving children; Jeremiah (Amanda), Mary Ann (Darin) Meyer, Rebecca (Nathan) Woolsey-Teague, Zechariah (Amber) Woolsey, William Woolsey, brother; Stanley (Gladys) Majka, as well a 20 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A visitation for Carol will be held on Sunday August 25, 2019 from 2-8 PM at the Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service 2700 Willowcreek Road Portage, Indiana 46368. A funeral service will be held on Monday August 26, 2019 at 11 AM in the Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service Chapel, burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Hobart. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Carol will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019
