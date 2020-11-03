Carole R. Armiger, age 82, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born Carole Rose Hines on April 3, 1938 in Louisville, KY to Robert and Vernel (Hoffman) Hines.
Carole graduated 1956 from DuPont Manual High School in Louisville. She received her B.A. in 1960 and her M.A. degree in Education in 1964, both from the University of Louisville. She was a member and president of Chi Omega Sorority, a member of the Mortar Board, National ROTC and the National Honor Society. She began her teaching career in Louisville. In 1960, she married Christoph Armiger and continued her teaching in Lexington, KY, then Marion, KY, River Forest, IL, New Albany, IN, Gary, IN, Richmond, IN and finally Michigan City, IN where she retired in 1998.
She is survived by her husband; her daughter, Leslie Diane and her children, Lea and Vance, and her son, Scott (Lynn) Armiger and his children, Blake and Alex.
Private family services were held. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com
