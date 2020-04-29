|
|
Caroline Florence Lewis-Sims, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Jacksonville, FL on April 22nd 2020 at 4:10pm. Although she lost her battle with cancer, she never lost faith in God. She knew that he would always be in control. Caroline was born on June 26th, 1942 in Gary, Indiana to Leone and Marie Lewis. She is predeceased by her parents, son Carleton, daughter Carmen, great-grandson Messiah, and husband Donald. Caroline is an alumni of Frobel High School class of 1960. She received her bachelor's degree at Indiana State University. Soon after, she dedicated 24 years of her life to Gary Neighborhood Services (GNS) where she shared her passion for teaching. She also worked at the Majestic Star Casino Riverboat where she played Keno. Caroline is survived by her daughter Carla Williams of Jacksonville, Florida along with 7 grandchildren and 10 greatgrandchildren. Caroline's smile and positive outlook on life will be missed dearly. A (View and Go) Visitation Friday May 1, 2020 from 12 noon – 4:00p.m. with funeral services Saturday , May 2, 2020 at 11;00a.m. all service at the Guy & Allen chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Service will be livestream on our Facebook Page @Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020