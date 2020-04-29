Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Florence Sims

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Caroline Florence Sims Obituary
Caroline Florence Lewis-Sims, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Jacksonville, FL on April 22nd 2020 at 4:10pm. Although she lost her battle with cancer, she never lost faith in God. She knew that he would always be in control. Caroline was born on June 26th, 1942 in Gary, Indiana to Leone and Marie Lewis. She is predeceased by her parents, son Carleton, daughter Carmen, great-grandson Messiah, and husband Donald. Caroline is an alumni of Frobel High School class of 1960. She received her bachelor's degree at Indiana State University. Soon after, she dedicated 24 years of her life to Gary Neighborhood Services (GNS) where she shared her passion for teaching. She also worked at the Majestic Star Casino Riverboat where she played Keno. Caroline is survived by her daughter Carla Williams of Jacksonville, Florida along with 7 grandchildren and 10 greatgrandchildren. Caroline's smile and positive outlook on life will be missed dearly. A (View and Go) Visitation Friday May 1, 2020 from 12 noon – 4:00p.m. with funeral services Saturday , May 2, 2020 at 11;00a.m. all service at the Guy & Allen chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Service will be livestream on our Facebook Page @Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -