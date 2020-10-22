Carolyn Bonita Hatton age 61, heard the call from her heavenly Father on October 12, 2020. Carolyn was a 1977 graduate of William A. Wirt High School. She was member of Miller First Baptist Church. Carolyn was married to Hezekiah Hatton, Jr. from this union two Handsome sons Hezekiah, III and Marcus Hatton both of Minnesota. Visitation Friday, October 23, 2020 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Family Hour 6:00-7:00 at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Avenue Gary, Indiana. Funeral Service October 24th 11:00 a.m. at Tree of Life Church 2323 W. 11th Avenue Gary, Indiana.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.