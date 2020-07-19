Carolyn D. Rogers served as 4th District Councilwoman for twenty (20) years (2000-2020) in the City of Gary. During her tenure she served as President and Vice-President of the Gary Common Council. Rogers was a member of the NLC (National League of Cities), the IACT (Indiana Association of Cities & Towns), the AIM (Accelerate Indiana Municipalities), and the NBC-LEO (National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials).
Rogers served as Precinct Committeewoman with the Gary Democratic Precinct Organization for twenty (20) years (1999-2019). During her tenure she served as Vice-Chair of the 4' District Precinct Organization.
Rogers graduated from Roosevelt University of Chicago where she earned her Paralegal Certification. She attended Indiana University Northwest, S.P.E.A. Division (School of Public Environmental Affairs). She is completing her B.S. Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Political Science.
Rogers retired with thirty (30) years of service as a Victim Advocate with the Lake County Prosecutor's Office. During her tenure, she held various positions within the office.
She will lie in state: Tuesday, July 21st, 2020-12:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home-4209 Grant Street-Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral Services are private. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com