Carolyn D. Rogers
1957 - 2020
Carolyn D. Rogers served as 4th District Councilwoman for twenty (20) years (2000-2020) in the City of Gary. During her tenure she served as President and Vice-President of the Gary Common Council. Rogers was a member of the NLC (National League of Cities), the IACT (Indiana Association of Cities & Towns), the AIM (Accelerate Indiana Municipalities), and the NBC-LEO (National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials).

Rogers served as Precinct Committeewoman with the Gary Democratic Precinct Organization for twenty (20) years (1999-2019). During her tenure she served as Vice-Chair of the 4' District Precinct Organization.

Rogers graduated from Roosevelt University of Chicago where she earned her Paralegal Certification. She attended Indiana University Northwest, S.P.E.A. Division (School of Public Environmental Affairs). She is completing her B.S. Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Political Science.

Rogers retired with thirty (30) years of service as a Victim Advocate with the Lake County Prosecutor's Office. During her tenure, she held various positions within the office.

She will lie in state: Tuesday, July 21st, 2020-12:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home-4209 Grant Street-Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral Services are private. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Lying in State
12:00 - 08:00 PM
SMITH, BIZZELL AND WARNER FUNERAL HOME
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
July 16, 2020
Our hearts are greatly saddened in the passing of Councilwoman Carolyn Rogers. She will be truly missed by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. "Precious Memories, o how they linger..."
Karen Lane
Friend
July 16, 2020
Remember her as my friend who lived across the street. Whether we were jumping rope, dancing or singing together we always had fun.She will be missed.
I send my condolences to her brother Rodrick known as Chief and her beautiful daughter Ebony. May Go be with you and your family.
Michele Spiller Bond
Friend
July 16, 2020
Joyce Mccloud (formerly Rogers)
Family
July 16, 2020
Sorry for your Loss. We will continue to keep this family in our prayers. Its no secret what God can do, what he's done for other, he will surely do it for you. Be Blessed and Stay Encourged.
Johnny and Kimberly Moore
Family
July 15, 2020
I was saddeded when heard of Carolyn's passing. She will be missed and always loved.
Derrick Earls
Friend
July 15, 2020
My condolences to the family
Towona Bell-Wilderness
Acquaintance
