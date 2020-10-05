1/1
Carolyn F. Taylor
We will ALWAYS hold you in our hearts, until we can hold you again in Heaven.

Happy Heavenly Birthday from your loving Husband Lamar, Children Derek, LaShawn and Grandchildren Morgan, D.J. and Myles


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 5, 2020.
October 3, 2020
Mrs. Taylor was a sweet lady and always, always a lady with class while conducting business and in her personal life. Miss her very much. God bless and keep her family while she rest in peace from all her labors in the arms of Jesus Christ.
Min. Carl Gary IHS
Acquaintance
