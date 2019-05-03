Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Aton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Jane Aton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Jane Aton Obituary
Carolyn Jane Aton, 60, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born February 2, 1959 in Vincennes, Indiana to Charles and Carolyn Joan "Jo" Aton. Carolyn graduated from Hobart High School in 1977 and later went on to receive her Law Degree from Valparaiso University. Carolyn enjoyed writing, and reading books of every genre. She will be remembered by her family as a kind, creative, loyal, and loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Carolyn will be deeply missed.Carolyn is survived by her father, Charles Aton; siblings: Nancy (Bodie) Robins, Chuck (Nan) Aton, Melissa Aton; many loving nieces and nephews; and her beloved pug, Maddy. She was preceded in death by her mother in 2014.Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, private family services were held. Memorial donations may be made in Carolyn's name to ASPCA. Moeller Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now