Carolyn Scott was born December 10,1948 to Naomi Ferrell Davis and Lewis Scott in Gary In. Carolyn confessed Christ at an early age and in later years united with Truth Missionary Baptist Church family. She served faithfully as the Sunday School teacher. Carolyn graduated from Froebel High School. She worked at Tube works and retired from the Indiana Toll Road. She enjoyed fishing and her fishing club buddies. She was preceded in death by parents, brothers Barry Scott, Allen Scott, Marvin Scott. She leaves to cherish her memories: loving sister Juanita Bradley: devoted nieces Rhonda Dennie, Tonya (Roosevelt) Donaldson, a host of nieces and nephews and great and great-grand nieces and nephew and host of cousins and aunts Ruth Scaife, Patricia Harding and uncle Eugene Ferrell Jr. and friends. All Services Saturday May 16,2020. Wake 9:00a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. at Truth Missionary Baptist Church 1501 E. 21st Ave Gary,In. Burial Evergreen Cemetery Hobart,In. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





