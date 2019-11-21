|
Carolyn Seberry, 73, of Kingman, AZ, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona. She was born April 18, 1946 in Norfolk Virginia. She is preceded in death by both parents and eight siblings. Carolyn served faithfully as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 50 years. She was previously employed as the school cafeteria cashier at William A. Wirt High School in Gary. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph, of Kingman, AZ; two daughters, Felecia, of Las Vegas, NV and Valerie (Otis) Mathews, of Crown Point, IN; one son, Anthony, of Charlotte, NC; four grandchildren, Lauren Allen, of Kingman, AZ, Lindsay, of Las Vegas, NV, Stephanie Ferrell, of Mishawaka, IN, Andre Mathews of Gary, IN; three great-grandchildren, Lucy Allen, of Kingman, AZ, Madison Mathews, of Cedar Lake, IN, Logan Mathews, of Gary, IN; one sister, Doris (Billy) Kallon, of Clinton, MD; and a host of relatives and friends. Carolyn was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services in Kingman, Arizona. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Seberry family at mohavememorial.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019