|
|
Age 70, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Her style, feistiness and witty personality will be missed. Carrie was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi on January 8, 1949. Carrie graduated from Froebel High School, Class of 1967 and attended Indiana University Northwest. Carrie worked at EJ&E Railroad for 8 years and retired from AT&T Corporate Division after 25 years + of service. Carrie is preceded in death by her father, Aaron (AC) Sims Sr. and sister, Mary Reed. She leaves to cherish her memory: son, Robert L. Gillum Jr. of Queens, New York; mother, Margaret Sims of Gary, Indiana; 3 brothers, Aaron Sims Jr. of Gary, Indiana, Alfred Sims of Portland, Oregon and Anthony Sims of Gary, Indiana; 3 sisters, Rose Blakely of Gary, Indiana Naomi (Curtis) Satterwhite of Cincinatti, Ohio and Gwendolyn Sims of Gary, Indiana and a wealth of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Cremation service was held at Reflections Memorial of Kansas City, Missouri.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019