In Loving Memory Of
January 8, 1949 - April 8, 2019
The last year without you have been challenging, enlightening, reflective, confusing, and many times sad. I know you are in better place in God and that often brings me happiness and peace. There was so much I still wanted to say, but most of all desired to show, and that is you were and are loved. I know that hindsight allows you to see things differently, and this year granted me that in many ways. God blessed me with you and though I did not always experience it this way it is the truth. I love you and thanks for sharing your life with me and setting mines free.
Your Son
Robert
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020