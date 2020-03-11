|
|
Cassell Hill was born February 13, 1933 in Gary, Indiana to the late Julia Hill. He passed away March 4, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake. Cassell graduated from Roosevelt High School class of 1954. After graduating from high school he enlisted into US Air Force where he earned the rank of Sergeant. Preceded in death by his mother Julia Hill, grandmother Minnie Hill, aunt Sarah Hill, uncles Heron Hill and sister Ruth V. Williams. Cassell leaves to cherish his fond memories his loving wife Gertrude Hill; son Herbert Hill; 1 niece Barbara (Calvin) Baker and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday March 13, 2020 from 9:00a.m. -11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020