Caston McWaters, age 78 of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1942 to Clinton and Pearl (Hyatte) McWaters.
Caston is survived by his sons, Tony (Joyce) McWaters, Garry (Kellie) McWaters, Jeff McWaters; brother, Clinton E. McWaters Jr.; sister, Faye Lettieri; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Clinton E. McWaters; mother, Pearl Benzia; son, Terry McWaters; and former spouse and friend, Jeanne K. McWaters .
Caston was an avid golfer. He worked as a lab technician in the engineering department for Inland Steel.
Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Road, Portage, IN 46368, with Pastor Allen Wright officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN. Funeral arrangement are under the care of Edmonds & Evans Funeral and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com
