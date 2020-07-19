Catherine Farr was born on February 1, 1946 to the late Andrew and Parthenia Alexander in Leland, Mississippi. She was the 16th child of 21. She moved from Mississippi to Gary Indiana where she met and married the love of her life the late Horace Farr. To know Catherine "AJ" was to love her. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She showed genuine love that was very rare. She was a hard-working woman that took care of and raise three great men, Darnell, Brian, and Charles Smith. She lives behind her grandchildren Mook, Juan, Breyontae, Mary, T-Lee, Black, Man Man, Nana, Emoni, Cj , Bryston and Nick. She also leaves behind seven great grandchildren. And a host of brothers and sisters. Her arrangements are set for Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Viewing and services will be held at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary IN. Viewing starts at 10 AM and services will begin promptly at 12 noon.





