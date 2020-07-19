1/1
Catherine Farr
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Farr was born on February 1, 1946 to the late Andrew and Parthenia Alexander in Leland, Mississippi. She was the 16th child of 21. She moved from Mississippi to Gary Indiana where she met and married the love of her life the late Horace Farr. To know Catherine "AJ" was to love her. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She showed genuine love that was very rare. She was a hard-working woman that took care of and raise three great men, Darnell, Brian, and Charles Smith. She lives behind her grandchildren Mook, Juan, Breyontae, Mary, T-Lee, Black, Man Man, Nana, Emoni, Cj , Bryston and Nick. She also leaves behind seven great grandchildren. And a host of brothers and sisters. Her arrangements are set for Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Viewing and services will be held at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary IN. Viewing starts at 10 AM and services will begin promptly at 12 noon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Viewing
10:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Service
12:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved