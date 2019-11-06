Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Catherine Porter


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Catherine Porter Obituary
Catherine Porter was born March 1, 1927 in Tunica, Mississippi to the late John Cowan Sr. and Nannie Haywood. Catherine was a longtime resident of Gary, Indiana. Catherine was a former member of St. Phillip Lutheran Church. She was a paraprofessional in the Gary Community School Corp. Catherine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Landis Porter Sr.; sons: Landis Jr., Paul and Kevin D. Porter; two brothers: John Jr. and Soloman Cowan; mother-in-law, Rena Porter; son-in-law, Roosevelt Jeffries; three sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law. Catherine is survived by her loving children, daughter, Denise Jeffries and son, Hugh (Mary) Porter; grandchildren: Mona (Paul) Banks, Arthur Honeycutt, Paul (Cherry)Porter II and Ashley Porter; great grandchildren: Tremayne, Travis and Terron Honeycutt; great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m. with funeral service to follow at 2:00p.m. All funeral services held at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Evangelist Lendora Jones, officiating. Interment: Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
