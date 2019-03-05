|
CeCelia A. Palmer age 69, passed away Sunday February 24, 2019. She was born to Sylvester and Naomi Palmer on November 25, 1949. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving children; Sean Ford, Christian (Shelon) Ford and Bernard (Starla) Muhammad. Visitation will be held Thursday February 7, 2019 from 10am until time of service. Funeral service will take place at 11am at Faith Temple of Christ Church 7601 Whitcomb Street Merrillville, Indiana 46410. Pastor Dennis Walton officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019