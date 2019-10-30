Home

Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Carter Memorial C.M.E.
635 W. 49th Ave.
Gary, IN
View Map
Cedric E. Gibbs exchanged time for eternity on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Known by "Sonny" to many, Cedric graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1970. He later attended Bishop College in Wylie, Texas. As a construction worker he worked on different sites throughout Northwest Indiana. He was a member of Laborers' International Union of North America Local 81. Celebrating his life are: his companion of more than 35 years, Beverly J. Steele, daughter, DeLon (Shamon), son, Tyrell (Candice), Mother, Irmalene Rosado, Sisters, Brenda (Steve) Cook, Diane (Curtis) Crisler, Debbie (Carl) Byrd, Grandchildren: Shaina, Emery, Amare, August, Great grands: Harmouni, Justyce & Journee, mother of children, LeVonne, aunts, uncle, plus a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation, Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m Family Hour 6:00 - 8:00pm at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN Funeral service Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Carter Memorial C.M.E. 635 W. 49th Ave. Gary, IN 46408.
Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
