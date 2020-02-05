Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Reed's Temple C.O.G.I.C
1300 N. Broad St,
Griffith, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Reed's Temple C.O.G.I.C
Cedric Lenoir Obituary
Cedric "PC" Lenoir age 58 of Merrillville, In passed away Monday January 27, 2020. Cedric was the husband of Daphne Walton Lenoir, father of Shakira and Shekinah Lenoir, second oldest child of AJ and Mae Etta Lenoir, and he was also a brother and uncle. Visitation "Family Hour" is Friday February 7,2020 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Celebration of Life Service is Saturday February 8, 2020 commencing at 11:00a.m. All services will be held at Reed's Temple C.O.G.I.C, located at 1300 N. Broad St, Griffith, IN 46319. Elder David A. Reed Pastor. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park. Professional Services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
