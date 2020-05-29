Chad A. Carver (32 years old) "Dejai" transition into the heavenly gates on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Chad was born & raised in Chicago, IL. Chad was the oldest of his two siblings Michelle Carver & Lanaii Bloom and the only male. He attended Indiana Institute of Technology to earn a degree in Accounting. He was employed with Wendy's Restaurant for four years & Tilir's Rapid Returns for over eight years.Chad relocated to Atlanta, Georgia where he explored life with no limitations alongside his lifetime partner Henry Sanders. Where he proceeded to join social organizations such as Ambitious Movement (Dodge Car Club) & Draco Promotions. Ambitious Movement is known as non-profitable organization that gives back in the community and feeds the homeless. Draco Promotions being an entity he created to help shine light on different events going on within his community.Chad will continue to be loved by many who will cherish his memory. He is survived by his parents Susan Carver (Kimberly Appling) and Roderick Leslie; his grandmother Lilian Marie Carver; his two loving sisters Michelle Carver (Damon Banks) & Lanaii Bloom (Nathaniel Brown) Cousin/Sister Cortoria Horne.Aunt La Donna Horne; Three Uncles Courtenay Carver (Chrissie Carver), Barry Carver, Anthony Carver. Upon his union at Heaven's gate he was reunited with Elijah Carver (grandfather) and Debra Moore (aunt), Nyron Bloom (stepfather), Andrew Carter & Michael "Tigga" Hinton (bestfriend). As well as a host of other special aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends. Wake Saturday May 30,2020 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m. all services at Christian Valley M.B. Church 1910 Adams St. Gary,In. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery Alsip,Il. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 29, 2020.