Chanel Arquest Mangum the oldest daughter of L. C. and Gail R. Mangum was born on May 24, 1977 in Gary, Indiana. Chanel passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2019. She accepted Christ at an early age at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully until her death singing in the choir and participating in the youth department. Chanel graduated from West Side High School class of 1995. She received an Associate Degree from Midwest University in Computer Science in 1998. Chanel leaves to cherish her memory her loving parents L. C. and Gail R. Mangum. Sons Laurence and Jeremiah Mangum of Gary Indiana, sisters Tracy Gibson of Cedar Fall Iowa and Anna Javette Thomas, nieces Aniyah Henderson, Sara Elizabeth Gibson, and nephews Exaviar Spies, Timothy Thomas and David Williams, and a host of many relatives, church members and friends. Wake Monday May 20.2019 9:00 a.m- 11 :00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3634 West 11th Ave Gary, Indiana. Reverend Marlon C. Mack, officiating. Internment Fern Oak Cemetery. Professional services performed by Powell-Coleman Funeral Home. Published in the Post Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2019