Chanie Mae Shumpert was born on Oct 31, 1934 to the late William and Ardelia Johnson. She left this world to be with the Lord on Aug. 21, 2019. Chanie attended Gary Community Schools. She worked at Calumet Bus Service until she retired in May of 1995. Chanie accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church where she was a Royal Light member and the President of the usher board. Chanie married William T. Shumpert. She is preceded in death by he husband William, parents, children; Patricia Malone, Crandal Malone, Pheneather Buchanan, Leonard Hart and Lorraine Thompson, one brother Tommie Miller, two sisters Georgia Brown and Lubertha Sims, two grandsons Kasey and Dante, one great grandson Jermaine Johnson Jr. one daughter in law Pam Shumpert, two son in laws Douglas Cook and Charles Britton.



She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons Demetrius Shumpert, Darren (Betty) Shumpert all of Gary, Indiana, seven daughters; Althea (Dennis) Kizer of Porter, Indiana, Crystal Henderson, Cheryl Davis, Sonia Cook all of Gary, IN, Yvonne (John) Steward of Mattoon, IL, Devetta Britton, Karen (Anthony) Strickland all of Gary, Indiana, one sister Doris (Joe) Collyear of Gary, Indiana, 2 sister in law Lorrine Rowland of Oak Ridge, IN, Joanna Barton of Corinth MS, one brother in law Walter Shumpert of Oak Ridge, TN, 30 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and 24 great great grandchildren, 7 great great great grandchildren. Special friend Shirley Blacknell and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and a lot of adopted children and friends. Visitation will take place Thursday August 29, 2019 from 12pm-8pm (family hour 6-8) at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana. Funeral service will be held Friday August 30, 2019 at 11am at Crossroads MB Church 529 Jefferson Street Gary, Indiana. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019