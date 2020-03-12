|
|
Affectionately known as "Choppy" passed away Wednesday March 4, 2020 and was born May 15, 1956 in Gary, Indiana to the late Willie Esther Johnson and Walter S. Murray. As a child Charles attended Tolleston and went on to graduate from Froebel High School. Charles worked for the Salvation Army for five years and was currently a bookkeeper for Bittersweet Publishing. Charles was a member of Moorish Science Temple of America. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and Brother Randall Poole. He leaves to cherish his memory loving wife Betty Murray of Gary, IN; loving children Carlos (Crystal) Murray of Houston, TX, Marsha Grigsby-Murray of Portage, IN, Charlotte Murray of Indianapolis, IN and Ebony MaGee-Thomas of Denver, CO; loving brother James E. "Calico" Allen of Denver, CO; loving sisters Janis Murray, Gynene Mason of both of Minneapolis, MN, Katherine McElroy of Michigan City, IN; 13 loving grandchildren; 8 loving great grandchildren and a host loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends; special caregiver/godson Ronnie Castillo and best friend Daryl "Duke" Bandy (RIP). Memorial services Saturday March 14, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020