Charles Bradley McElroy, age 73, of Wheatfield, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Methodist Southlake Hospital in Merrillville. He was born May 10, 1947, in East Chicago, Indiana, the son of Charles H. and Hazel (Olson) McElroy.
Charles attended Dyer Central High School, Class of 1966. He married Elaine Manigrasso on June 6, 1970 in Hammond, Indiana. Charles was a crane operator in the steel workers union for Mittal Steel. He was affiliated with the Lutheran church growing up. Charles was a member of the Steel Workers Union #6787, involved in the Sons of Norway and a fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Charles is survived by his wife, Elaine McElroy of Wheatfield and one sister.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters.
Per Charles's wishes, all services are private and Charles will be interred at Memory Lane Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Great Lakes Westie Rescue.
