Age 83, was born November 12, 1936 in Gary, Indiana. Charles passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. A lifelong resident of Gary, Charles graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School in 1954. Charles was a lifelong member of Israel CME Church. Charles is a graduate of John Marshall University (Doctorate of Jurisprudence-1984), DePaul University (MBA in Finance-1977), and Indiana University-Northwest campus (Accounting-1973). Charles became a Certified Public Accountant and served as an Accountant with Inland Steel (1975 through 1987).
Charles established his private accounting practice from 1980 to 1985, and his private law offices from 1985 to present.
Additionally, Charles served as Chairman and Director of the Methodist Hospital Board of Trustees (2004 to current), President and Trustee for the Gary Community Schools Corporation (11 years), Lake County Circuit Court Probate Commissioner (2000-2004), Assistant Attorney for Lake County (1987-2000) and Attorney for the Police Civil Service Commission and the Gary Public Library system. Charles also served on the Gary Economic Development Foundation.
Charles was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., the James C. Kimbrough Jr. Law Association, the Lake County Bar Association, the Indiana State Bar Association and Jack and Jill.
Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Claudia W. Brooks, and his parents Charles Sr. and Olive Brooks, as well as his sister Olive J. Brooks-Welton. He is survived by children, Linda M. Brooks, Carlton D. Brooks (Bonita), Glynis K. Brooks, Brandon D. Brooks, and stepson Lemuel D. Williams, Jr. (Billy), as well as his sisters Margaret R. Warren and Blanche B. Stubbs; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Friday, February 28, 2020 from noon to 8 p.m.; Family Hour 6-8 p.m., to include a Kappa Alpha Psi ceremony at the Guy and Allen Funeral Home, 2959 W. 11th Avenue, Gary, Indiana. Funeral services will take place at Israel CME Church, 23rd and Washington St. in Gary on Saturday, February 29, 2020 (visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Reflections 10:30-11:00am with the funeral service to follow). Internment is at Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020