Charles E. Deloney
1962 - 2020
Charles Deloney, of Gary, IN, at the age of 58, made his transition from earthly life to eternity on September 19, 2020. He was born April 26, 1962, in East Chicago, IN to Nathaniel and Deloris Deloney, Sr. He accepted Christ into his life at an early age at Antioch Baptist Church. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Chicago, IL. He was a graduate of the "Mighty" Horace Mann High School Class of 1980. He was co-owner of 5th Ave Auto Parts, and former employee of Schneider Trucking Company. He was a vivid storyteller with a wealth of knowledge. He was an auto mechanic who enjoyed spending quality time with friends around a good meal. He always enjoyed helping others. Charles Deloney is preceded in death by his: brother, Nathaniel Deloney Jr.; nephew, Kevon Ford; uncles, Ulysee Deloney and Leon Samuel; cousins, DeCarol Deloney-Cain and Karen Samuel; sister-in-law, Zola Stanley; grandparents; great-grandparents; and aunts. He leaves to mourn: his parents, Nathaniel and Deloris Deloney Sr.; siblings, Latrice Ford, Andre Deloney. Visitation Friday, September 25, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. all services are at the Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN 46404. Interment Services will take place at 1:30 pm Monday, September 28, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Road Elwood, IL 60421. Special Thanks to Fresenius Medical Center 600 Grant St. Gary, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
SEP
28
Interment
01:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Memories & Condolences

September 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lorraine Malone
Friend
September 23, 2020
Praying for the family... Chuck always worked on my cars... He will be truly missed
Michelle Crowder
Friend
