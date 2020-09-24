Charles Deloney, of Gary, IN, at the age of 58, made his transition from earthly life to eternity on September 19, 2020. He was born April 26, 1962, in East Chicago, IN to Nathaniel and Deloris Deloney, Sr. He accepted Christ into his life at an early age at Antioch Baptist Church. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Chicago, IL. He was a graduate of the "Mighty" Horace Mann High School Class of 1980. He was co-owner of 5th Ave Auto Parts, and former employee of Schneider Trucking Company. He was a vivid storyteller with a wealth of knowledge. He was an auto mechanic who enjoyed spending quality time with friends around a good meal. He always enjoyed helping others. Charles Deloney is preceded in death by his: brother, Nathaniel Deloney Jr.; nephew, Kevon Ford; uncles, Ulysee Deloney and Leon Samuel; cousins, DeCarol Deloney-Cain and Karen Samuel; sister-in-law, Zola Stanley; grandparents; great-grandparents; and aunts. He leaves to mourn: his parents, Nathaniel and Deloris Deloney Sr.; siblings, Latrice Ford, Andre Deloney. Visitation Friday, September 25, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. all services are at the Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN 46404. Interment Services will take place at 1:30 pm Monday, September 28, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Road Elwood, IL 60421. Special Thanks to Fresenius Medical Center 600 Grant St. Gary, IN.





