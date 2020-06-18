Charles E. Swink Sr, age 83 of Arkadelphia, Arkansas departed this life peacefully on June 13, 2020 while at home. Charles grew up in Gary, IN and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955. Charles is a veteran of the United States Army(1961-1967). He worked for the United States Steel Corporation of Gary, IN for 28 years before retiring. Charles is preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Grace Swink, his Sister Hazel(Vernon) Bruce-Shipp and his Daughter Jackie and Susie Swink both passing before the age of 1. Charles is survived by his children Charles(Ginger) Swink Jr of Indianapolis IN, Wendy(Martin) Swink-Emeruom of Plainfield IN, Kenny(Carla) Allison(step-son) of King George VA, James(Karen) Hicks(step-son) of Sikeston MO; grandchildren Star, Tyus, Alexander, Renee Swink; Alexis Danielle Hicks; Ken, Justis, Ken Bogar, Jzaunelle Allison, Jade Sanchez, Jacqueline Newkirk, Jazmine Jackson; great-grandchildren Avery Alexander and Aniya Yanelle Hicks; nephew Ricky Shipp and host of other loving family and friends. Memorial service June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sprowl Funeral & Cremation Care The viewing will be from 2-3 and the service will be from 3-4pm. The repass will be directly after the service at Crossroads AME Church, 4602 N. College Ave. Indianapolis IN, 46205.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store