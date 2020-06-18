Charles Earl Scott at rest Saturday June 13, 2020. Preceded in death by both parents Myrties Jones and Booker T. Scott, brother Booker Jr, sisters Lois, Clotis and Eula. He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters Sabrina (Deronto Sr) Jowers, Sajuana (Willie) Clinton, Shalondra Scott, two sons Charles Jr., Jajuan, grandchildren SaRhonda, Deronto Jr., Shanelle, Charles III, Ne'veah, Ajah, and Sai. Retired from ArcelorMittal in East Chicago, IN. A member of New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Respected and loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who know him. Visitation Saturday June 20, 2020 at 9 :00 a.m - 11:00 a.m.funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at New Shiloh M.B.C 1727 W. 15th Ave. Pastor Rev. Corey D. Jackson Officiant Arrangements and Direction entrusted Powell & Coleman Funeral Home





