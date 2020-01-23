|
Age, 66 passed away January 18, 2020. He attended school in the Gary Community School Corporation and later served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged. He was an Electrician with LTV Steel for twenty-seven years before working as an independent contractor. Charles was an avid chess player. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rachel Jones, brother, Donald Jones, and sister Eva Veronica Jones. Charles leaves to cherish his memory: daughter, Tasha (Chance) Jones-Hughes of Schertz, TX, sister Mary Anthony of Gary, IN, brothers Wallace (Connie) Jones Jr. of Tacoma, WA, and Samuel Jones of Gary, IN, granddaughter Madison Symone Wilson of Gary, IN, special nephew/caretaker Darren Hoskins of Avon, IN, special niece/caretaker Rachelle Anthony of Indianapolis, IN, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation and Funeral Service will be Saturday January 25, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home " Your Parlor of Peace" 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN. Visitation will begin at 9:00am and will be immediately followed by Funeral Service at 11:00am.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020