Charles Edwards age 62, passed away Thursday June 6, 2019 at St. Francis Health Care in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born September 23, 1957 to James & Josephine Edwards in Memphis, Tennessee. Charles graduated from Roosevelt High School Class of "1976" of East Chicago, Indiana and was a U.S. Army veteran. Charles loved music and watching the History channel. Charles is preceded in death by his parents and sister Linda Edwards. He leaves to celebrate his memories sisters and caregiver Brenda Edwards of Indianapolis, IN and Barbara Bradshaw of Phoenix, AZ; two aunts Frances Gearring of Memphis, TN and Susie (Melvert) Buggs of Grand Rapids, MI and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday June 15, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 12, 2019