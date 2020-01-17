Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gaines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edwards Gaines

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Edwards Gaines Obituary
Charles Edwards Gaines age 59 of Gary, IN passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019.He is a graduate of Emerson High School and later went in to receive his Bachelor's Degree at Purdue University in Engineering. Charles was employed at Arcelor Mittal Steel Mill in East Chicago for 23 years. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Willie and his brother Micheal Gaines. He leaves to mourn four sisters; Lavera Gaines of Atlanta, Georgia, Michelle, Rosetta, and Brenda Gaines of Gary, Indiana. Two brother Joe Gaines Jr. of Oxford,Alabama and James E Gaines(Gwen) or Atlanta,Georgia. Six Nieces; Akilah, Lakesha, Danielle, Tashanna, Dominique, and Janay. Three nephews; Micheal, Tremell, and Zachariah. One great Uncle Buster Taylor and Uncle Jessie.Three aunts; Bettye Novell, Corisa Sheffield, and Rosie B Burnet. Childhood friends Joe Harris and Dean Martin and co-worker Mark O'Bregon. Wake Saturday January 18,2020 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -