Charles Edwards Gaines age 59 of Gary, IN passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019.He is a graduate of Emerson High School and later went in to receive his Bachelor's Degree at Purdue University in Engineering. Charles was employed at Arcelor Mittal Steel Mill in East Chicago for 23 years. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Willie and his brother Micheal Gaines. He leaves to mourn four sisters; Lavera Gaines of Atlanta, Georgia, Michelle, Rosetta, and Brenda Gaines of Gary, Indiana. Two brother Joe Gaines Jr. of Oxford,Alabama and James E Gaines(Gwen) or Atlanta,Georgia. Six Nieces; Akilah, Lakesha, Danielle, Tashanna, Dominique, and Janay. Three nephews; Micheal, Tremell, and Zachariah. One great Uncle Buster Taylor and Uncle Jessie.Three aunts; Bettye Novell, Corisa Sheffield, and Rosie B Burnet. Childhood friends Joe Harris and Dean Martin and co-worker Mark O'Bregon. Wake Saturday January 18,2020 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020