Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
River of Life Ministrie
609 Madison Street
Gary, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
River of Life Ministries
Charles Edwin Broadnax Obituary
age 78, peacefully entered eternity on September 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Young Broadnax; his parents, Cortez and Lela Broadnax; his brother Richard Broadnax and sister, Doris Broadnax Woods. Charles was a graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School Class of 1958. He joined the United States Air Force in 1959 and served in Texas, New Jersey and Alaska. He was honorably discharged in January 1965. He is survived by his children, Gwendolyn, Leon and Leroy Broadnax, and his siblings, Cortez Broadnax, Barbara LaBroi, Sandra Betts, and Marjorie E. Broadnax and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation October 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with Life Celebration services at 10:00 a.m. all at River of Life Ministries, 609 Madison Street, Gary, Indiana 46402. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
