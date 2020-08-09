He began his local mission work as a child, in Crawsfordville,Arkansas, while living with his parents, Samuel and Rosie Black. Relocating to Gary, Indiana, a broader field of concentration and greater responsibility surfaced, when Bishop William O. Blakely appointed Brother Black to the position of Indiana State President of Missions. Brother Black's local, state, national and international assignments dictated a change of status and title. With his upward mobility, Brother Black ascended to Minister, Elder, Pastor, Superintendent, Bishop of Turks and Caicos Islands and Vice President of Worldwide Missions for the Church of God in Christ. Retiring at age 50, with 32 years of service at United States Steel, wisdom, stability and impeccable character mark 67 years of marriage, 32 with the late Verda Mae and 35 with Beatrice Louise. Preceding Bishop's transition, along with Verda Mae are; daughter, Pam; parents, Samuel and Rosie; sister, Carmella and brothers, James and Freddie. Remembering his legacy are; wife, Beatrice, sons, Keith (Donna), Chauncey (Karen), and daughters, Melanie and Amethyst. Bishop Charles Elson Black, 84 now safe in the arms of Jesus, slept away quietly Monday, August 3, 2020, at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. This spiritual leader's resilience is celebrated by Mission for Christ, Turks and Caicos Islands Jurisdiction and the International Church of God in Christ. Leading Worldwide Missions, Vice President Black and President Moody traveled extensively, advancing the Kingdom of God, while representing the Church of God in Christ. Visitation Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at Mission for Christ C.O.G.I.C. 3101 West 41st Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.