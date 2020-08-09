1/1
Bishop Charles Elson Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
He began his local mission work as a child, in Crawsfordville,Arkansas, while living with his parents, Samuel and Rosie Black. Relocating to Gary, Indiana, a broader field of concentration and greater responsibility surfaced, when Bishop William O. Blakely appointed Brother Black to the position of Indiana State President of Missions. Brother Black's local, state, national and international assignments dictated a change of status and title. With his upward mobility, Brother Black ascended to Minister, Elder, Pastor, Superintendent, Bishop of Turks and Caicos Islands and Vice President of Worldwide Missions for the Church of God in Christ. Retiring at age 50, with 32 years of service at United States Steel, wisdom, stability and impeccable character mark 67 years of marriage, 32 with the late Verda Mae and 35 with Beatrice Louise. Preceding Bishop's transition, along with Verda Mae are; daughter, Pam; parents, Samuel and Rosie; sister, Carmella and brothers, James and Freddie. Remembering his legacy are; wife, Beatrice, sons, Keith (Donna), Chauncey (Karen), and daughters, Melanie and Amethyst. Bishop Charles Elson Black, 84 now safe in the arms of Jesus, slept away quietly Monday, August 3, 2020, at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. This spiritual leader's resilience is celebrated by Mission for Christ, Turks and Caicos Islands Jurisdiction and the International Church of God in Christ. Leading Worldwide Missions, Vice President Black and President Moody traveled extensively, advancing the Kingdom of God, while representing the Church of God in Christ. Visitation Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at Mission for Christ C.O.G.I.C. 3101 West 41st Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 8, 2020
what a mighty man of god, we pastored at the address before Rev. Black and we kept in touch as friends and I prayed with him each time I returned to Indiana. He loved to talk about the goodness of God. PRAYING FOR FAMILY.
REV. LINDA DILLON
Friend
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Anthony Bolden
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved