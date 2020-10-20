Charles F. Johns, Jr. was born March 6, 1943 in Macon Georgia to Charles F. Johns Sr. and Vivian Johns (Hughes). Both have predeceased him in death. He attended Roosevelt Junior High school. He graduated from Tolleston High School in 1961. Charles also attended Indiana Vocational Technical College obtained an Associate Degree with Honors in Accounting in 1974. He continued on to Indiana University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business with honors in 1979. Charles also volunteered as an Army Reserve specialist receiving an honorable discharge. Charles worked at Chase bank for a several years and went on to the Insurance business. Charles acquired and operated his Allstate office located in Lake Station Indiana. During his 20 years of service Charles earned numerous awards and accolades. He prided himself in customer service building many positive relationships in the community. Charles has been retired for over 10 years. He enjoyed get together with his high school friends, attending concerts, spending time with Cheryl (wife) step daughter (Nsenga) and step grandson (Travance) and listening to a variety of music especially jazz. He leaves behind his loving brother Wendell (Marie) his loving dear sister, Debra his loving nephew, Richard (Lynn) Grandnephew, RJ and Grandniece, Lauren, Uncle Jasper, nephew, Jasper Jr. (Kami) and a Host of cousins, friends, classmates, and honorary pallbearers. Visitation, Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Calumet Park.