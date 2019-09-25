Charles F. Meux, age 76, a lifelong resident of Gary, IN passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, September 15, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born April 30, 1943 to the late Fredrick and Mattie Rush-Meux. He graduated from Froebel High School class of 1961. In 1965, he married Gloria Griffin and to this union 3 children were born. Charles was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 50 years and most recently attended the West Congregation in Gary. He was hired by Industrial Pneumatics where he worked for over 30 years and retired as a tool repairman for the steel mills. Many knew of Charles love for fishing and some would refer to him as "Boatman" for his knowledge and skill in repairing and winterizing their boats.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters; Barbara Crenshaw, Kathleen Spencer and Alga Carmelita Meux-Jones, and most recently his oldest brother David Meux.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years Gloria Meux; one son, Vincent (Amanda) Meux of Richton Park, IL; two daughters, Gwendolyn (James) Harper and Gina (Paul) Sanders both of Griffith, IN; two grandsons, Nathaniel and Javon Blair-Meux; four brothers, Marion (June) Meux and Louis (Rosemary) Meux of Merrillville, IN, Gerald (Nadine) Meux of Colorado and Preston (Linda) Meux of Merrillville, IN; two sisters, Cynthia (David) Wilson of Cincinnati, OH and Rossetta (Winston) Meux-Santokie of Gary, IN; sister-in-law, Etta Meux of Hopkinsville, KY and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, spiritual family and friends.



Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1401 W. 20th Ave., Gary, IN 46407. Professional services rendered by Powell Coleman. Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019