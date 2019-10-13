|
was born November 28, 1922 in Portland, Indiana to Mary Gladys Powell and John Powell. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1943. He married Charlene Strickland on September 21, 1947 in Gary. Their union was blessed with five children: Linda Williams, Charla Powell, Debra Powell, Mark Powell and Tamra Drees; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Sister Sharon Powell. Charles was a World War II and D-Day veteran and a salesman at General Liquors. A man of great faith, he was a Deacon at First Baptist Church, where he led adult bible study and mentored through the youth ministry. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. (Visitation begins at 1:00 p.m.) at First Baptist Church, 626 W. 21st Ave in Gary. Reverend Timothy Brown will officiate. Donations and condolences may be delivered to Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019